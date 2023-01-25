IPID probes killing of wanted KwaZulu-Natal ‘taxi hitman’

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched an investigation after a wanted “hitman” was killed during a gun battle with members of the police.

The alleged hitman from south coast in KwaZulu-Natal was being sought for six taxi-related murders in Scottburgh and two killings in uMbumbulu.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, spokesperson for police, said members of the rapid rail police unit and the provincial investigations and tracking task team were conducting an intelligence-driven operation at Seaview when they cornered the 35-year-old suspect at a house in Braid Avenue, Durban.

“Upon noticing the presence of the police, the suspected hitman, who was in the taxi industry in the south coast area, fired shots at the police and a shootout ensued,” Netshiunda said.

“After the shootout, the suspect was found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds. A pistol with a serial number filed off, as well as ammunition, were found in his possession.”

