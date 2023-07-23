IPID rounding up Mashatile’s VIP protection members for assault charges

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protectors, who allegedly assaulted civilians early this month, are expected to be arrested and charged on Sunday.

Sunday World has also established that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is currently rounding up all the eight members who were accused of the assault to bring them for charging at the Sandton Police station.

IPID has confirmed that it would be arresting and charging the eight men who were captured in a video footage beating and kicking two occupants of a vehicle on the N1 highway near Fourways, Johannesburg.



Video footage showing the men, who were armed to the teeth with semi-assault rifles, assaulting the motorists was filmed by another motorist.



It showed eight men pulling the victims out a of a VW polo before they kicking them to the ground.



Through his communications team, Mashatile, who has been in the news a lot lately for his love life, released a statement revealing that some the accused are members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) who are attached to his protection team.



He further urged the public to allow SAPS to investigate the incident as they needed to take corrective action that is deemed necessary for the horrific incident.



“Deputy President has full confidence in the SAPS under the leadership of (Police) Minister Bheki Cele and the command of (Police Commissioner) General Masemola to do the right thing in this regard,” he said.

