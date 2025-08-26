Irate cops get hefty sentences for murdering lover, wife’s boyfriend

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has welcomed the sentencing of two police officers found guilty of brutal murders, a demonstration that the law does not shield those who wear the badge.

The Johannesburg High Court sentenced 30-year-old Constable Courtney Badrodien Madella to 20 years in prison for an acid attack that killed her partner, Nomalungelo Khumalo.

On February 27, 2024, the couple returned from a party with a friend when an argument broke out at their Sophiatown police barracks.

In the heat of the dispute, Madella doused Khumalo with acid, leaving her with devastating burns.

The friend, who was sleeping on a couch, also sustained injuries. Khumalo was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

Mother’s harrowing testimony

“IPID’s investigation revealed that the accused officer disposed of the acid container after the incident.

“She thus faced charges of murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice,” said IPID national spokesperson Lizzy Suping on Tuesday.

The court sentenced Madella to 15 years for murder and five years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, running consecutively for an effective 20 years.

During trial proceedings, senior state advocate Rachel Kau told the court that the officer was the clear aggressor, rejecting the defence’s plea for a lenient five-year correctional supervision sentence.

Khumalo’s mother gave harrowing testimony about seeing her daughter’s deteriorating condition before her death.

Suping described the outcome as a victory for accountability. “IPID welcomes the 20-year sentence imposed on Constable Courtney Madella for the murder of her partner,” she said.

Jailed for killing wife’s ‘lover’

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, 51-year-old Sergeant Dumile Elephant Ndlovu was sentenced to 18 years for murdering his wife’s alleged lover and brutally assaulting her.

In April 2024, after accusing her of infidelity, he forced her into his car and drove to the boyfriend’s home in Queenstown, where he shot the man dead.

“After the murder of the suspected boyfriend, the accused officer took his wife to a secluded place where he assaulted her,” said Suping.

“She was able to run away and hid in the nearby bushes. After he couldn’t locate her, he drove off.

“She dragged herself to the main road, as she had suffered a broken leg. A passerby took her to hospital for medical treatment.”

The Bisho High Court sentenced him to 15 years for murder and five years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with two years of the assault sentence running concurrently with the murder conviction.

