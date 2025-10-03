IRMSA guests step out in luxury for annual conference

VIP guests to the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA) Annual Conference at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg, were given Hyundai’s ultimate red carpet treatment.

The automative manufacturer rolled out its luxury state-of-the-art Hyundai STARIA to transport the nation’s leading business minds, ensuring their journey is as forward-thinking as the discussions they will lead on the future of risk management.

The two recently struck a strategic mobility partnership, which they described as more than a simple sponsorship. They said it is a fusion of two brands united by a common ethos of innovation, reliability, and strategic leadership.

Critical risk management strategies

The partnership ensures that the decision-makers shaping critical risk management strategies in South Africa arrive relaxed and worry-free after travelling in unparalleled comfort and style.

“The Hyundai brand is not just about moving people. But it’s also about moving businesses forward. Safely, comfortably and with purpose,” said Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

He highlighted this “perfect alignment” between the automaker and the institute.

“The Staria is emblematic of our vision for mobility that supports professional excellence, executive comfort and practical design. The brand is therefore an ideal match for the institute. An institute that drives strategic foresight and professional standards in risk management,” he said.

The Staria stands as the ideal vehicle for this role. Its striking, futuristic exterior gives way to a business-class interior, offering a sanctuary of versatile luxury. This focus on advanced safety features and premium comfort directly mirrors the institute’s core mission. That of mitigating risk and paving the way for sustainable organisational success.

Yvonne Mothibi, CEO of the institute, expressed strong enthusiasm for the partnership.

Future-focused collaboration

“In today’s dynamic and uncertain business landscape, having reliable, innovative partners is essential,” she said.

“Hyundai’s support not only enhances the experience for our stakeholders. It also symbolises the kind of future-looking collaboration that we drive.”

From the moment they step inside, conference delegates will experience features designed for those who lead from the front.

With advanced driver-assist technologies ensuring a secure journey, configurable seating for optimal space, ample luggage capacity, and a bold design language, the Staria promises to make the commute to the conference an extension of the premium, high-level engagement that defines the institute’s event itself.

The conference started on Tuesday and will end on Friday with a gala dinner.