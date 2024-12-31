Irresponsible use of fireworks might get you fined

Residents and guests are being urged by the eThekwini municipality to observe the municipal bylaws and use fireworks in a responsible manner during today’s New Year’s Eve festivities.

“When using fireworks, members of the public are advised to use extreme caution and to keep children and pets safe,” the municipality said in a statement.

The public is urged to abide by the Nuisance and Behaviour in Public Places By-Law, the Explosives Act, 1956 (Act No. 26 of 1956), and the Explosives Act 15 of 2003, which govern fireworks.

According to the municipal bylaws, fireworks can only be let off between 11.45pm and 12.15am, said Colonel Boysie Zungu, a spokesman for the Durban Metro Police Department.

Zungu said those in breach of this may face prosecution and a fine of R2 500.

Residential patrols

Although the city recognises the beauty and excitement that fireworks can provide to New Year’s celebrations, mayor Cyril Xaba stated that there are some risks involved with their use.

“If fireworks are not used properly, they can damage property and endanger the safety of kids and pets,” Xaba said.

“Our deployment will focus on residential blue-light patrols to ensure that the community complies with the regulations.

“Pet owners are encouraged to keep their pets in a safe place for the duration of when fireworks will be used. We will attend to disturbance complaints, and those who do not comply with the regulations may be arrested.”

He added that in terms of enforcement, a number of roadblocks will be held in the city today. The city also warned that those visiting beaches should only swim in designated areas.

New moon spring tide

The National Sea Rescue Institute stated that today is predicted to be the peak of the forthcoming new moon spring tide.

Water levels are predicted to surge sharply during a new moon spring tide, extending further up the coastline.

Swimming at approved beaches is encouraged, and swimmers are cautioned to always follow water safety rules.

The city also stated that 21 swimming beaches are available from 6am to 6.30pm and that swimmers must always swim between lifeguard flags to avoid rip currents.

