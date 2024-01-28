Is Natasha Thahane still in it for the sake of ngwana?

What is actress Natasha Thahane trying to achieve with dating a convicted GBV perpetrator (Thembinkosi Lorch)? Or is she still in it for the sake of ngwana?

It’s funny because she recently had a social media meltdown, talking about people who are always playing victims.

I mean, that is vague, but she went on to say: “If all your exes complain about you and they all complain about the same thing, you are the problem.”

Now that is serious stuff! It is screaming, trouble in paradise. Also, Shwa has noticed that you are a church regular lately, I hope you pray for the strength to leave if that man becomes abusive. Speak up, nana.

But please tell your friends that Shwa said this thing of having social media meltdowns and then demanding privacy, needs to stop. Just give Shwa the full story, Moi wasn’t good at solving algebra problems at school.

