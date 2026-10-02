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Israel’s Supreme Court overturns disqualification of Arab-majority parties in elections

By Sunday World
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party was among those seeking to disqualify Arab-majority parties from the upcoming parliamentary elections, a move later overturned by Israel's Supreme Court. /VCG
  • Petitioners argued that the Arab-majority parties opposed Israel's identity as a Jewish state and supported armed struggle against Israel.
  • The Supreme Court found that the evidence presented did not meet the legal threshold required to bar the parties from participating in the election.
  • Despite the ruling, Balad leader Sami Abou Shahadeh withdrew from the parliamentary race after accepting a proposal from the Supreme Court.

Israel’s Supreme Court on Friday cleared four Arab-majority parties to participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27, overturning a decision by the country’s electoral body.

The Central Elections Committee last week disqualified Hadash, Balad and Ta’al, which are running together under the Joint List, as well as the Ra’am party, which is running separately.

Disqualification challenge

The petitions seeking their disqualification were filed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party, on claims that the Arab-majority parties rejected Israel’s definition as a Jewish state and supported “armed struggle” against Israel.

The Supreme Court ruled that the material submitted to the electoral committee did not meet the legal standards for excluding the parties.

Balad leader withdraws

However, Balad leader Sami Abou Shahadeh said earlier Friday that he had accepted the Supreme Court’s proposal and withdrawn from the parliamentary race.

The petition against Abou Shahadeh focused on an article he published describing Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel as a historically significant event in military, political, and strategic terms.

Court hearing and response

During the court hearing on his disqualification, the justices indicated that a majority backed the decision and suggested he withdraw to avoid a ruling against him.

Abou Shahadeh said he had been subjected to “political persecution,” while stressing that his withdrawal did not represent a retreat from his political positions.

 

  • Israel's Supreme Court overturned the Central Elections Committee's decision and allowed four Arab-majority parties to participate in the October 27 parliamentary elections.
  • The disqualified parties included Hadash, Balad, Ta'al (running together as the Joint List), and Ra'am (running separately).
  • The disqualification petitions were filed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Jewish Power party on grounds of rejection of Israel's Jewish state definition and support for armed struggle.
  • The Supreme Court ruled the electoral committee's evidence did not meet legal standards for exclusion of the parties.
  • Balad leader Sami Abou Shahadeh withdrew from the race after the court hearing, following suggestions by the justices, citing political persecution but maintaining his political views.
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Israel's Supreme Court on Friday cleared four Arab-majority parties to participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27, overturning a decision by the country's electoral body.

The Central Elections Committee last week disqualified Hadash, Balad and Ta'al, which are running together under the Joint List, as well as the Ra'am party, which is running separately.

The petitions seeking their disqualification were filed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party, on claims that the Arab-majority parties rejected Israel's definition as a Jewish state and supported "armed struggle" against Israel.

The Supreme Court ruled that the material submitted to the electoral committee did not meet the legal standards for excluding the parties.

However, Balad leader Sami Abou Shahadeh said earlier Friday that he had accepted the Supreme Court's proposal and withdrawn from the parliamentary race.

The petition against Abou Shahadeh focused on an article he published describing Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel as a historically significant event in military, political, and strategic terms.

During the court hearing on his disqualification, the justices indicated that a majority backed the decision and suggested he withdraw to avoid a ruling against him.

Abou Shahadeh said he had been subjected to "political persecution," while stressing that his withdrawal did not represent a retreat from his political positions.

 

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