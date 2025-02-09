News

Ithala owes me R13m for my ‘spying services’

By Sandile Motha
The shenanigans at Ithala coincide with the institution fighting for its life after a court application by the South African Reserve Bank. / Supplied

A Durban businessman who claims the embattled Ithala Bank owes him R13-million for his “spying” services has painted a picture of an institution at war with itself — where mistrust and fear have led to senior management spying on each other, bugging telephones, and intercepting emails of top executives.

Siyabonga Xulu, a director of Solbeth Protection and Risk Management, is demanding R13 million from the bank, claiming that his services were utilised by Ithala.


According to Xulu, Pearl Bhengu, a group CEO at Ithala Development Finance, approached him on an urgent basis, asking for assistance with intelligence and spying services.

