Ithala owes me R13m for my ‘spying services’

A Durban businessman who claims the embattled Ithala Bank owes him R13-million for his “spying” services has painted a picture of an institution at war with itself — where mistrust and fear have led to senior management spying on each other, bugging telephones, and intercepting emails of top executives.

Siyabonga Xulu, a director of Solbeth Protection and Risk Management, is demanding R13 million from the bank, claiming that his services were utilised by Ithala.

According to Xulu, Pearl Bhengu, a group CEO at Ithala Development Finance, approached him on an urgent basis, asking for assistance with intelligence and spying services.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content