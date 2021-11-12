Its a ‘dream come true’ for TikTok star Lindah Majola

Johannesburg – Giving his best in all that he does has resulted in TikTok Star, Lindah Majola to excel as he has recently been listed as one of the new Showmax original telenovela actors, The Wife cast as Langa.

Lindah (25) is an aspiring restaurateur, content creator, and actor who graduated with Cum Laude for his National Diploma in Catering Management at the Durban University of Technology.

Born and raised in Bonela, Durban he has come up trumps.

He hopped onto his success as a chef when he established his own food truck called Humble Cafe’ last year January, which is located near his home in Bonela.

Linda told Sunday World that he has always wanted to be a chef, but being an actor has always been the dream.

Consecutively, he was approached by The Wife producers offering him a role in the telenovela.

“It is a farfetched dream especially for someone who comes from where I come from eThekwini in Bonela,” he shares.

Lindah says he has tried his luck at success many times and most of his attempts were close but no cigar.

He further added that the producers of the wife took months to call him, so he thought the audition, was another failed attempt.

He chinned up and moved to try on further. “When I got it, it was a very very big surprise,” he said.

The young and aspiring actor revealed to Sunday World that he is currently working on a television show, which is set to air on SABC 1.

“I’ll be working on the very first wedding/cooking show on the channel,” he explained.

The content creator says he is not done yet, he is yet to do bigger and better things.

“Ngisazo sebenza, nisazongi bona [meaning he is still going to work hard and his name will be known by the masses]”.

Sunday World

Authors



Nompilo Zulu,



Mbalenhle Zuma