It’s fiction that I signed IPPs for Patrice Motsepe—Jeff Radebe

Former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is still irritated by claims that by authorising Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to supply the government, he was creating a market for his brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe.

This was in 2018, just a year before leaving public office, and the accusation further goes that this was a “javelin”.



A javelin in political parlance refers to a deal a public office bearer signs with a company they are about to join.

The 27 projects Radebe authorised totalled R56-billion.

