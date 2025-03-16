News

It’s fiction that I signed IPPs for Patrice Motsepe—Jeff Radebe

By Sunday World
It's fiction that I signed IPPs for Patrice Motsepe—Jeff Radebe
Former Minister Jeff Radebe
Former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is still irritated by claims that by authorising Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to supply the government, he was creating a market for his brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe.

This was in 2018, just a year before leaving public office, and the accusation further goes that this was a “javelin”. 


A javelin in political parlance refers to a deal a public office bearer signs with a company they are about to join. 

The 27 projects Radebe authorised totalled R56-billion.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 
 
 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.