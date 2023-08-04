‘It’s shocking a swim-swap occurred when Meyiwa was dead’

Mthokozisi Thwala, the sixth state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has concluded giving testimony, and a new witness will take the stand on Monday.

Thwala, who was present when intruders allegedly invaded Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus and shot dead Meyiwa, faced the grilling by advocate Zandile Mshololo in the high court in Pretoria on Friday.

Mshololo asked Thwala who was in possession of Meyiwa’s phone and ID after the alleged intrusion occurred, to which the witness responded saying he had no recollection of who had the phone.

Thwala, however, testified that Khumalo initially refused to give him the late soccer star’s ID.

The court heard that she only handed the ID to Meyiwa’s family after the police intervened, albeit with initial reluctance.

Thwala confirmed that he had personally witnessed the ID being handed over to Meyiwa’s family. “I was even there when she gave it over to his family on a Tuesday,” said Thwala.

Mshololo also pressed Thwala about a reported sim-swap on Meyiwa’s cellphone a day after his untimely demise.

Thwala appeared taken aback by the revelation, vehemently stating: “It is shocking to me that it happened when he [Meyiwa] was no more.”

The court previously heard from police expert Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who testified that a sim-swap indeed occurred on Meyiwa’s cellphone number shortly after his death.

Steyn revealed that Khumalo had received two calls from one of the accused – the first on August 2 2014 and another call on October 15 2014, just a week prior to the shooting.

Asked about Meyiwa’s relationship with Khumalo, Thwala confirmed that they were a couple but opted not to say much about it.

It was rather an uncomfortable question for Thwala, because of his relationship with Meyiwa’s wife Mandisa Mkhize.

During his testimony earlier in the week, he detailed a longstanding friendship with Mkhize, whom he said he had known since primary school.

He mentioned that even though he had a close bond with Meyiwa, he was not enthusiastic about going to his then-girlfriend’s home on that fateful night.

This hesitation stemmed from his concern about being disloyal to Mkhize.

Nonetheless, Mshololo asked Thwala to try and describe the relationship despite the difficulties he cited.

“Senzo was in a relationship with Kelly but most of the time I was not there,” he said.

“I have also never made it a secret that I was also Mandisa’s friend. And Senzo would avoid me if he was going to be with Kelly.”

The trial continues on Monday.

