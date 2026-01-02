‘It’s too toxic’: department warns public to avoid West Coast shellfish

A wave of dead shellfish washed up along parts of the West Coast, prompting the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to issue a stern warning to the public to avoid all shellfish in affected areas.

White mussels, whelks, and other marine life have littered the beaches at St. Helena Bay and Elands Bay over the past two days.

Officials say the animals likely died after becoming paralysed, leaving them unable to dig into the sand before being pushed ashore by the sea.

At the heart of the problem is a dangerous but invisible threat, a harmful algal bloom, commonly known as a red tide.

Unlike the dramatic red or brown water sometimes associated with these events, this bloom cannot be seen with the naked eye, making it especially risky for coastal communities and beachgoers.

Collecting dead marine animals discouraged

The department says the algae involved produce paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins, which build up inside shellfish and can cause serious illness in humans.

“These toxins are extremely dangerous and cannot be removed by cooking or cleaning,” the department warned.

Authorities have urged the public not to eat any shellfish from the area, whether washed up on the beach, picked off rocks or harvested from deeper waters.

Handling or collecting the dead marine animals is also strongly discouraged, as they pose a health risk and are unfit for consumption or use as bait.

Red tides are not unusual along the West Coast, especially during summer and autumn, but the department says the current situation is being closely monitored due to the scale of the die-off.

The department has promised to keep a close watch on the coastline and issue updates as the situation develops, urging the public to take the warning seriously and put safety first.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content