It’s us or the SACP: ANC issues ten-day ultimatum

In an intensification of the battle in the alliance over the upcoming local polls, the ANC national executive committee (NEC) has given its members and leaders with dual affiliation to the SACP ten days to choose which organisation they will campaign for in the run-up to the 2026 local government elections.

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