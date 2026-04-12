News

It’s us or the SACP: ANC issues ten-day ultimatum

By Queenin Masuabi
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 06: Solly Mapaila (SACP General Secretary) at the 31st annual commemoration of Joe Slovo at Heroes’ Acre, Avalon Cemetery on January 06, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. The commemoration honoured the life, legacy and revolutionary contribution of Joe Slovo, who is regarded as one of the stalwarts of the liberation struggle. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

In an intensification of the battle in the alliance over the upcoming local polls, the ANC national executive committee (NEC) has given its members and leaders with dual affiliation to the SACP ten days to choose which organisation they will campaign for in the run-up to the 2026 local government elections.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

,
  • The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) has imposed a 10-day ultimatum on members and leaders with dual membership in the SACP.
  • These individuals must decide which organisation they will support in campaigning ahead of the 2026 local government elections.
  • This move signals escalating tensions within the alliance between the ANC and the SACP regarding upcoming local polls.
  • The directive aims to clarify political loyalties and streamline campaigning efforts from alliance members.
  • The decision highlights internal competition and strategic positioning as the local elections approach.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments