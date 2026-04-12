It’s us or the SACP: ANC issues ten-day ultimatum

In an intensification of the battle in the alliance over the upcoming local polls, the ANC national executive committee (NEC) has given its members and leaders with dual affiliation to the SACP ten days to choose which organisation they will campaign for in the run-up to the 2026 local government elections.
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- The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) has imposed a 10-day ultimatum on members and leaders with dual membership in the SACP.
- These individuals must decide which organisation they will support in campaigning ahead of the 2026 local government elections.
- This move signals escalating tensions within the alliance between the ANC and the SACP regarding upcoming local polls.
- The directive aims to clarify political loyalties and streamline campaigning efforts from alliance members.
- The decision highlights internal competition and strategic positioning as the local elections approach.