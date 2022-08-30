Jacaranda FM listeners open their hearts for Comrades couple

This past weekend, millions of South Africans fell in love with Comrades Marathon runner Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu after he used the over 89km race to propose to his partner.

Ndlovu had the whole country talking when he pulled out a banner that read: “Prudence, will you marry me? Run 90k for you.”

In an interview on Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast With Martin Bester on Tuesday morning, Ndlovu told his host that his girlfriend has accepted the marriage proposal, and added that the couple is over the moon.

The Pretoria resident also shared that Sunday, the day of the proposal, was the 10th anniversary of his former wife’s death. He said he believes it is now the right time for him to move on with life and propose to his girlfriend, Prudence.

The couple has been dating for four months when Ndlovu popped the question in front of the world on the marathon day.

During the interview, Ndlovu and his partner were surprised when the listeners and generous sponsors offered to throw a wedding for the couple.

Bester shared that Ndlovu’s request, in a form of a banner, for Prudence to marry him drew many people’s attention and had many others curious, including himself.

“Prudence told us [that] she said yes, and that they want to get married next year,” said radio show host Bester.

“Joe [Ndlovu] mentioned to us that if someone could come through with a ring, that would really make his week. I told him I will do my best, and that is all I needed to say because our morning listeners, our family, are just incredibly kind and generous.”

Throughout the morning, the following items were gifted to the newly-engaged couple by the generous listeners and companies:

• An engagement ring by Mister K Jewellery Manufacturers

• A dress by Cinderella Corner

• A suit by Herman van der Merwe

• Photography by House of Ru Photography

• Wedding invitations by Pulse Printing

• Catering by Greg, a colleague of Ndlovu

• Flowers by Isabel Nel Wild Flower Art

• Ante-nuptial contract by Finlay and Niemayer Attorneys

• A wedding cake by Lovit Bakery

• Nails by Charne Lubbe

• A first-dance routine by La Danza Studio

• A sponsored vehicle for the wedding by Contrasol

• Thank you gifts by Hanri

• R5 000 cash by Jacaranda FM listener Ben

• A cabin on the Loveboat for their honeymoon

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author