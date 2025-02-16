News

Jacob Zuma was on Robben Island as an agent of enemy forces –  Mbeki 

By Queenin Masuabi
Jacob Zuma was on Robben Island as an agent of enemy forces –  Mbeki 
Former president Thabo Mbeki  told a shocked ANC NEC meeting recently that former president Jacob Zuma was a counterrevolutionary planted by the apartheid government. / Gallo Images.
Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki stunned the party’s national executive committee (NEC) members when he questioned the existence of the trial that resulted in his successor Jacob Zuma being convicted and tossed into Robben Island as a political prisoner.
 
Mbeki, who stopped short of calling Zuma a spy, dropped the bombshell in the NEC meeting held at Birchwood Hotel in Gauteng a few weeks ago to discuss the poor electoral showing of the ANC in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
 
According to the NEC leaders who attended the meeting, Mbeki questioned Zuma’s case that sent him to Robben Island for 10 years, saying the circumstances surrounding it were very suspicious.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

,

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.