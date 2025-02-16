Jacob Zuma was on Robben Island as an agent of enemy forces –  Mbeki 

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki stunned the party’s national executive committee (NEC) members when he questioned the existence of the trial that resulted in his successor Jacob Zuma being convicted and tossed into Robben Island as a political prisoner.

Mbeki, who stopped short of calling Zuma a spy, dropped the bombshell in the NEC meeting held at Birchwood Hotel in Gauteng a few weeks ago to discuss the poor electoral showing of the ANC in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to the NEC leaders who attended the meeting, Mbeki questioned Zuma’s case that sent him to Robben Island for 10 years, saying the circumstances surrounding it were very suspicious.

