Jail bars couldn’t stop Shebeshxt from winning Thobela FM Song of the Year

Iron bars could not silence the bars that mattered most to Limpopo music lovers.

Even as controversy swirls and courtrooms loom, Shebeshxt has walked away with one of Limpopo’s loudest accolades, clinching Song of the Year on Thobela FM for Rato Laka, a street-soaked anthem featuring music sensation Zee Nxumalo and produced by Naqua SA, with Slidoo Man completing the chemistry.

The announcement landed just before midnight on December 31, as Limpopo counted down to a new year and crowned one of its most polarising sons.

Known affectionately to Thobela FM listeners as Shebe Maburna, the artist born Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke once again proved that questionable character does not always trump talent.

Dark cloud hovering

The win comes at a time when the rapper is remanded in custody, having missed out on several festive-season bookings reportedly worth millions of rand following his November 2025 arrest.

He faces a cluster of serious charges, including counts of attempted murder, assault, and the alleged possession of an illegal firearm.

In mid-December, the state successfully opposed his bail application, arguing that the severity of the charges posed risks to public safety and the administration of justice. The court agreed, ruling that Shebeshxt had failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances warranting his release.

Arrest impacted on music value chain

That ruling, and its timing, sparked unease within parts of the entertainment sector. The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) said the outcome had rippled beyond the artist himself, affecting promoters, collaborators, and the wider value chain linked to Shebeshxt’s brand.

Yet, on the airwaves and online, the fans spoke with fewer footnotes. Reaction on Thobela FM’s Facebook page was immediate and divided, admiration tempered by concern, celebration shadowed by hope for return.

“Congratulations to Shebe Maburna. Hope he comes back soon. Limpopo, let’s pray for our Makompo artists,” wrote Nesta Nkadimeng Maloa.

Another listener, Nozinfaba Nzondi, added: “Congratulations on your achievement. May this year bring you joy and prosperity.”

Makhadzi clinches Phalaphala song of year

Across Limpopo, the night belonged to resilience. While award-winning musician Makhadzi was recovering in hospital after a road accident while travelling from Limpopo to Gauteng, Phalaphala FM listeners rallied behind her, voting Sesi Ka Rose as their number-one song.

At Capricorn FM, rising star Shandesh scored big with Sdudla or Slender, another crowd-favourite that dominated local playlists.

Beyond provincial borders, the country echoed similar rhythms. Ukhozi FM listeners crowned Umfakizolo’s Uzoncengwa Unyoko as their Song of the Year, while Shela by Sam Deep swept four stations nationwide, earning the title of South Africa’s overall Song of the Year for 2025.

Shela, a plea from a woman longing for her potential lover to formally propose, lands as a cultural callback to the late Jabu Khanyile’s Sponky Ponky Love classic, which lamented a modern romance where financial persuasion replaced proposal, and material possessions masqueraded as intention.

In the end, the charts told a familiar story: trials may stall the artist, but not the music. From cells to hospital wards, sirens to speakers, Limpopo listeners made their verdict clear. Talent, when it truly taps the township pulse, still reaches beyond hurdles.

