Jan Oberholzer resigns from Eskom

State-owned power utility Eskom has announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer.

The departure, described as a mutual agreement will mark the end of Oberholzer’s tenure on July 31, 2023.

In a statement on Monday Eskom acknowledged Oberholzer’s significant contributions and expressed gratitude for his dedicated service and expertise for the past 30 years.

“Eskom and Mr Jan Oberholzer part ways by mutual agreement. His last day with Eskom will be 31 July 2023.

“Mr Oberholzer was on a fixed-term contract to provide support to the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station long-term operation (LTO) and Kusile Power Station projects.

“Eskom expresses gratitude to Mr Jan Oberholzer for his dedicated service, expertise and valuable contributions during his tenure. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” reads the statement.

The reasons behind Oberholzer’s resignation remain undisclosed. However, his departure comes at a crucial time for Eskom, which has been grappling with numerous challenges, including financial constraints, operational inefficiencies, and the need to transition toward more sustainable energy sources.

Eskom, responsible for generating approximately 95% of South Africa’s electricity, has been plagued by recurring power outages, commonly referred to as “load shedding,” in recent years. These outages have had severe implications for businesses, industries, and the general public, highlighting the urgent need for reforms within the company.

While Eskom’s statement did not provide details regarding a successor for the vacant COO position, it is expected that the utility will initiate a thorough search for a suitable candidate to fill the crucial role.

