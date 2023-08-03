News

Jealous husband driven to kill after suspecting wife of cheating

By Anelisa Sibanda
The husband appeared in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Wednesday and the case was postponed to August 10.

A Mpumalanga man will spend more nights in a cold police cell after he killed another man he suspected of sleeping with his wife behind his back.

Siyabonga Mlambo, 34, appeared in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Wednesday to answer to a charge of murder. The case was postponed to August 10 for a bail application.

According to Salvy Mohlala, police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, the wife reportedly had an argument with her estranged husband on July 31.


She decided to report the matter to the police, as she had previously obtained a protection order against him.

Police reportedly attended to the complaint, however, the man was not found at his residence when the men in blue arrived to investigate.