Jealous husband driven to kill after suspecting wife of cheating

A Mpumalanga man will spend more nights in a cold police cell after he killed another man he suspected of sleeping with his wife behind his back.

Siyabonga Mlambo, 34, appeared in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Wednesday to answer to a charge of murder. The case was postponed to August 10 for a bail application.

According to Salvy Mohlala, police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, the wife reportedly had an argument with her estranged husband on July 31.

She decided to report the matter to the police, as she had previously obtained a protection order against him.

Police reportedly attended to the complaint, however, the man was not found at his residence when the men in blue arrived to investigate.

“It is further alleged that the wife went to a certain house nearby and her husband reportedly came [looking for her],” said Mohlala. “The husband found a man he alleges to be having an affair with his wife and a fight erupted [between the two]. At that moment, the woman left and went home, leaving behind the two fighting. “It is suspected that during the fight, the man was stabbed by the husband and then succumbed to his injuries.” Mohlala said the police and emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene where the victim was certified dead. The husband was charged with murder after he handed himself over to the police.

Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, provincial police commissioner, called on members of the community who face marital problems to seek professional help instead of resorting to violence.