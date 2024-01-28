Jealous Twala, Kelly linked to the murder of Meyiwa, says top cop

Longwe, the son of renowned music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, has been named as a suspect in the death of late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa, alongside singer Kelly Khumalo.

Sunday World can exclusively disclose that despite months of searching, authorities have not been able to find Longwe at his addresses.

Longwe was implicated alongside with Khumalo on charges of common purpose – conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of Meyiwa. Khumalo was Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time of his murder, and Longwe was dating the singer’s younger sister, Zandile.

