Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles recall due to crash risk

A major vehicle safety concern has prompted the recall of 920 Jeep Grand Cherokee WL models across South Africa, raising alarm among motorists over a potentially dangerous defect that could lead to sudden crashes.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) confirmed on Monday, 25 May 2026, that Stellantis South Africa has issued a recall affecting vehicles distributed between 2021 and 2023. The recall centres on a critical suspension component — the upper control arm pinch bolt — which may have been compromised during the manufacturing process.

According to the NCC, the defect could cause the pinch bolt to break without warning, leading to a loss of secure connection between the upper control arm ball joint and the steering knuckle. In practical terms, this means the affected vehicle’s wheel could tilt outward unexpectedly while in motion — a failure that dramatically increases the risk of a serious accident.

The recall impacts a relatively limited batch of vehicles, but the potential consequences are severe.

The issue will be rectified at no cost. Owners of affected Jeep Grand Cherokee WL models are being urged to contact their nearest authorised dealership as soon as possible to arrange for an inspection and necessary repairs.

The NCC has emphasised that consumers have a right to safe, reliable products under the Consumer Protection Act. The commission also reiterated that suppliers are legally obligated to take corrective action when safety risks are identified.

This latest recall comes amid increased scrutiny of vehicle safety standards globally, as regulators tighten oversight to ensure manufacturers address defects swiftly and transparently.

Motorists who suspect their vehicles may be affected are advised not to delay, as the defect could manifest suddenly and without warning.

The NCC has encouraged consumers to use official communication channels to verify whether their vehicles are included in the recall.

As the recall unfolds, the spotlight is once again on the importance of rigorous quality control in vehicle manufacturing — and the potentially life-threatening consequences when critical components fail.

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