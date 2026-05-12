Job crisis deepens as unemployment climbs to 32.7%

In findings likely to pile pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration over jobs and economic growth, Stats SA said “there was a decrease of 345 000 in the number of employed persons to 16.8 million” between January and March this year.
The agency further found that “there was an increase of 301 000 in the number of unemployed persons to 8.1 million compared with Q4: 2025 results”.
Stats SA said the devastating labour market shift “resulted in the official unemployment rate (LU1) increasing by 1.3 percentage points from 31,4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026”.
The report paints a grim picture of a country where millions remain trapped outside the economy despite repeated promises of job creation and economic renewal.
In another alarming finding, Stats SA said, “Discouraged job-seekers increased by 178 000 to 3.9 million”, showing that more South Africans are giving up on actively searching for work altogether.
The agency added that “persons outside the labour force… increased by 164 000 to 17.3 million in the first quarter of 2026”.
Beyond the official unemployment rate, broader measures of labour distress also worsened dramatically.
Stats SA said, “The combined rate of unemployment and potential labour force (LU3) increased by 1.6 percentage points to 43.7%.”
Even more worrying, “the composite measure of labour underutilisation (LU4)… was 46.3% in the first quarter of 2026.”
The agency noted that these expanded measurements “highlight people in different situations and with different degrees of attachment to the labour market”.
The latest figures are expected to intensify political and economic debate around South Africa’s stagnant growth, collapsing infrastructure projects and slowing private sector hiring.
Construction and community services were among sectors hardest hit during the quarter, further signalling strain in industries traditionally relied upon to absorb low and semi-skilled workers.
For millions of households already battling rising food prices, electricity costs and debt, the numbers represent more than statistics, they reflect shrinking hope in an economy increasingly unable to absorb its own people.
- South Africa's unemployment rate rose significantly to 32.7% in Q1 2026, up from 31.4% in Q4 2025.
- Employment dropped sharply, highlighting ongoing challenges in job creation within the economy.
- The number of discouraged job-seekers increased by 178,000 to 3.9 million, while other job-seeker categories collectively rose by 240,000 to 4.9 million.
- The total population outside the labour force grew by 164,000 to 17.3 million in Q1 2026.
- The data reflects worsening conditions in the labour market, intensifying pressure on South Africa's economic stability.
In findings likely to pile pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration over jobs and economic growth, Stats SA said “there was a decrease of 345 000 in the number of employed persons to 16.8 million” between January and March this year.
Stats SA said the devastating labour market shift “resulted in the official unemployment rate (LU1) increasing by 1.3 percentage points from 31,4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026”.
In another alarming finding, Stats SA said, "Discouraged job-seekers increased by 178 000 to 3.9 million”, showing that more
Stats SA said, "
Even more worrying, “the composite measure of labour underutilisation (LU4)... was 46.3% in the first quarter of 2026."
Construction and community services were among sectors hardest hit during the quarter, further signalling strain in industries traditionally relied upon to absorb low and semi-skilled workers.
For millions of households already battling rising food prices, electricity costs and debt, the numbers represent more than statistics, they reflect shrinking hope in an economy increasingly unable to absorb its own people.