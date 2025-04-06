Jobs bloodbath likely as Trump tariffs threaten manufacturing, agriculture 

Economists have warned that the tariff that US President Donald Trump imposed on South African could result in economic shocks, including a jobs bloodbath and soaring prices of goods in the long term.

The economists stated this after Trump this week shocked markets by unveiling protectionist policies, hitting some of the countries doing trade with the yanks.

This saw South Africa being slapped with a 31% tariff, a steep hike compared to the current 7.6% tariff.

Economist Azar Jammine indicated that the tariffs would impact negatively on the local automotive manufacturing sector.

