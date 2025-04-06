News

Jobs bloodbath likely as Trump tariffs threaten manufacturing, agriculture 

By Sunday World
SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 16: Parks Tau (Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition) during the Pre-World Economic Forum Annual media briefing at NH Johannesburg Hotel on January 16, 2025 in Sandton, South Africa. The objective of the breakfast session is to engage on the messaging Team SA will be taking to WEF Annual Meeting that will take place in Davos from 20 to 24 January 2025. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Economists have warned that the tariff that US President Donald Trump imposed on South African could result in economic shocks, including a jobs bloodbath and soaring prices of goods in the long term. 

The economists stated this after Trump this week shocked markets by unveiling protectionist policies, hitting some of the countries doing trade with the yanks. 


This saw South Africa being slapped with a 31% tariff, a steep hike compared to the current 7.6% tariff. 

Economist Azar Jammine indicated that the tariffs would impact negatively on the local automotive manufacturing sector. 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.