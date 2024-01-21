Joburg CBD building fire kills two people, leaves four injured

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Servicers (EMS) have confirmed that two people have been killed while four got injured in a building fire at Commissioner and Nugget Streets in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.

This after EMS received a call about a residential building fire that was started by a woman who has since been arrested for arson.

Said City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba: “Two people jumped from the second floor, and three people were rescued from the balcony.

“The fire operation continues at the two-storey building that was engulfed with flames earlier this morning.

“The fire spread very quickly, affecting different levels of the building because of the combustible materials used.”

The four people who were injured have since been transported to health care facilities for further medical care.

EMS said it will conduct preliminary investigations after all the fire-fighting operations are done.

This is a developing story…

