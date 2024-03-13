Joburg man who raped and murdered sex workers convicted

Judge Cassim Moosa has dropped the bombshell on a Joburg man who raped and murdered sex workers, finding him guilty of the crimes.

Guilty on all charges

Sifiso Mkhwanazi was found guilty of six counts of murder, six counts of rape, and another six counts of defeating the ends of justice. He is also guilty of one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of ammunition.

On another count of theft that was acquitted in place of a charge of robbery, he was also found guilty. The case was heard in the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge.

Moosa rejected Mkhwanazi’s version of events made in his admissions that are before the court. He accepted the state’s version.

“The prosecution has discharged the honours to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused has committed the crimes as charged,” said Moosa.

Moosa said that he had a good look at the merits and demerits of the matter, coupled with the totality of the evidence before him.

Sitting in the dock, Mkhwanazi swapped his all time favourite slippers and socks for a pair of grey sneakers. Sporting a fresh hair cut. He wore a grey sweater and green khaki pants.

Packed courtroom

For once, the courtroom was filled to capacity. In the public gallery were sex workers, journalists, and gender-based-violence activists. Six crime prevention wardens from Gauteng kept a close eye on the proceedings.

Moosa said that in the circumstances, he rejected Mkhwanazi’s version as set out in Section 220 admissions. He found that he had acted with premeditation, planning and an intention to kill the deceased.

“Further, having due regard to the totality of the evidence before this court and the necessary inferences that may be drawn from there, I find that the accused unlawfully had sexual intercourse with all the deceased.

Sentencing on May 8

“I further find the accused unlawfully and intentionally defeated and obstructed the course of justice by concealing the bodies of the deceased. These acts defeated and/or obstructed the administration of justice,” said Moosa.

The case was postponed to May 8 for mental health observation before Moosa could deliver an appropriate sentence.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content