Joburg metro cuts ties with firm fixing Lilian Ngoyi Street

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) and Step-Up Engineering have agreed to end their partnership, the metro has announced.

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport Kenny Kunene released a statement confirming this on Friday, 10 January.

The parties reached an amicable agreement

“I wish to inform the public that a mutual separation agreement and settlement between the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) and Step-Up Engineering has been reached.

This is regarding the rehabilitation project on Lilian Ngoyi Street following the MMC’s intervention and adjudication process,” read the statement.

“The amicable settlement with the initial contractor mitigates the risk of prolonged project delays due to legal processes. While it is regrettable that the timelines for this critical project were impacted, we are satisfied with the adjudication outcome and can now focus on moving forward with the rehabilitation of Lilian Ngoyi Street.”

New contractor is already on site

He said a new contractor, Korone Engineering has been appointed to take over the project. He added the first phase, covering the section between Harrison and Kruis streets.

“This project is expected to be completed by August 2025,” said Kunene, who is also the Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader.

“The second phase, which involves the rejuvenation of (the) 1.8km between Ntemi Piliso and End streets, is scheduled for completion by August 2026,” he said.

Kunene emphasised that the new contractor is already on site and has secured it with a perimeter fence for safety.

“Work is continuing as the team pumps water from excavations… the necessary materials such as concrete culverts, foundation slabs, dump rock, and G5 materials are being procured. A total of 16 SMME packages will be advertised soon,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content