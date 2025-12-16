Joburg motorists get refreshing surprise at SA Police Service roadblock

Gauteng motorists heading into the festive season are used to one thing: roadblocks that raise blood pressure faster than peak-hour traffic on the N1 highway.

Licences ready, nerves on edge, everyone hoping to be waved through quickly. However, this week, some drivers in Ekurhuleni experienced an unexpected surprise.

Instead of the usual stern stop-and-check routine, South African Police Service (SAPS) officers handed motorists something far more refreshing: an ice-cold PURA soda.

Indeed, they set up a roadblock equipped with refreshing PURA sodas.

As thousands of South Africans embark on their holiday travels, PURA Beverage collaborated with the SAPS Ekurhuleni district to transform a typically stressful moment.

The result? Smiles, laughter, and a rare moment of calm on Gauteng’s busy roads.

“I was already stressed, expecting the usual roadblock drama,” said one motorist. “Then I got a cold drink instead. Only in Joburg, honestly.”

The festive season activation was designed to ease tension and remind motorists that road safety does not have to come without humanity.

Connecting with people

Major-General Anna Sithole, the Ekurhuleni district commissioner, said the initiative was about connecting with people beyond enforcement.

“This time of year is incredibly busy and emotionally charged for motorists,” she said. “We wanted to engage with them in a positive way and remind everyone that we’re here to keep them safe. Sometimes a small moment of joy goes a very long way.”

For PURA Beverage, the roadblock refresh was a real-life expression of its new brand ethos—acknowledging that life, especially in December, can feel overwhelming.

“Life is a lot. The traffic, the to-do lists, and the year-end rush can be overwhelming, according to PURA CEO Greig Jansen.

“We all feel it. Occasionally the smallest, simplest moments of refreshment can make a difference. That’s what this was about, sharing a cool drink and lightening the load, even briefly.”

Motorists certainly felt the shift. One driver joked that the experience went from panic to pleasure in seconds.

“From ‘Oh no…’ to ‘Oh wow, thanks!’ in five seconds flat.”

