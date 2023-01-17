Joburg Water cautions residents about ongoing water outage

The City of Johannesburg issued an alert on Tuesday warning the residents about a planned water outage due to an emergency shutdown.

After a major pipe burst occurred on the corner of Tana and Nanyuki roads, the water network in Sunninghill has been drained and the repair work, which started at 5am, will continue until 8pm on Tuesday, it said.

The affected areas include Sunninghill, Gallo Manor, Rivonia, Woodmead, Morningside, Edenburg and Waterfall.

Joburg Water has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the emergency outage and committed to update the residents on progress made.

Repairs on two major bursts in Sunninghill: Tana Road and corner Nanyuki Road, and Peltier Drive and corner Waterfall Drive. #JWCustomerNotice ^K pic.twitter.com/OPUKrV0D8R — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) January 17, 2023

“Our infrastructure faces several challenges including loadshedding and an increase in water demand due to the heat wave. Though some of our critical sites are exempted from loadshedding, the entity is managing this through back-up systems, said Joburg Water.

“However, our towers are taking strain. To maintain a steady water supply, we urge residents to observe level-one water restrictions and reduce consumption. Level-one water restrictions prohibit the use of hosepipes between 6am to 6pm, and the use of hosepipes for paved areas and driveways.

“Customers are encouraged to use greywater to irrigate or to water gardens, wash cars or clean driveways.”

It promised to continue to monitor the situation and to give updates throughout the day.

On Monday, Rand Water warned consumers to use water sparingly, saying if the customers fail to comply, it will have to enforce water restrictions.

Rand Water’s Makenosi Maroo said the utility has noticed a spike in the use of water since the temperatures started to rise last week. “As a result, the water storage in reservoirs has been rapidly declining,” said Maroo.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author