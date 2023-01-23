Joburg Water keeps close watch on severely strained systems

Johannesburg Water has issued what it called an infrastructure update that gave a list of reservoirs and towers that have either improved or have a potential of picking up.

In the update, the City of Johannesburg water entity said it is closely monitoring severely strained systems. “Customers are urged to assist by using water for critical needs only at this time,” said the entity.

It said minor improvements have been observed, noting that the findings are based on the usage of water during the day.

The Honeydew systems have experienced very low levels of water at the reservoir and the tower is stable. Parktown 2 reservoir is stable while the Helderkruin systems are experiencing low levels at the reservoir with their tower levels improving daily and supported by a tower that is currently stable.

The Linden systems reservoir is low but stable with a low tower, it said, noting that both the systems in Hursrhill reservoirs remain extremely low. Hursrhill 2 is critically low.

“Customers in higher-lying areas will experience no water or poor pressure,” said the water entity, adding that the Brixton systems are low with a stable tower, however, it is dependent on fluctuating reservoir levels.

“Loadshedding is impacting on pumping into Quellerina and Northcliff towers. Pumps will resume at the end of loadshedding,” it said, assuring customers that further updates will be shared when the need arises.

