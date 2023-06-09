Police plead for cooperation after woman attacked officer

Two police officers found themselves being victims of a civilian they were expected to help at the scene of a disturbance they were responding to.

This after a viral video that has been shared on social media platforms, where one of the man in blue was slapped by the woman in Douglasdale, north of Johannesburg.

According to police, the incident took place on May 3.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police management in Gauteng has noted with disappointment the video circulating on social media, particularly Twitter, where two police officers were attacked and humiliated by a suspect.

“The police were called to a complaint of disturbance of peace [loud noise] and upon arrival the lady in question was rude to the point where she even slapped one of the officers,” said Nevhuhulwi.

A case of common assault, crimen injuria and indecent exposure has since been opened for further investigations, and a second case of malicious damage to property has also been opened after the suspect damaged the neighbour’s bakkie.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, has condemned the incident.

“It is disheartening to see police members being treated with such disrespect and humiliation while performing their duties,” said Mawela.

I am urging the public to please work together with the police to fight one enemy, which is crime”.

The woman was arrested and has since been released on bail.

