Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane hand themselves over as court battle intensifies

Taxi boss Madoda Johannes “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused handed themselves over to police for processing on Wednesday morning ahead of their expected appearance in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

The development comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) moved to re-enroll the extortion and money laundering case that was dramatically struck off the roll by the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court earlier this month.

Sibanyoni is appearing alongside Pretoria taxi boss Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela.

The quartet faces charges of extortion and two counts of money laundering. Prosecutors allege that between 2022 and 2025 they forced a mining tycoon in Mpumalanga’s Nkangala district to pay more than R2.2-million in protection fees while threatening to shut down his business operations if he failed to comply.

Bid to stop state from re-enrolling the matter

The state further alleges that the money was deposited into the accuseds’ bank accounts and moved through various accounts in an alleged money-laundering scheme.

The latest twist in the case comes amid an escalating legal battle between the accused, the NPA and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to eNCA, Sibanyoni and Sindane have launched an urgent court application aimed at stopping the state from re-enrolling the matter.

The broadcaster reported that court papers filed by the two accused seek an order declaring the J50 warrants obtained against them “irregular, unlawful, irrational, unconstitutional, and null and void”.

According to eNCA, the application further seeks to have the warrants set aside and to interdict both the NPA and SAPS from executing any warrants against them pending the outcome of the application.

The broadcaster also reported that the accused are seeking an order preventing the NPA from issuing any further warrants or summonses against them pending the finalisation of representations they intend to make to prosecutors.

Attempts to obtain comment from the Sibanyoni’s legal representative, advocate Shaun Abrahams, were unsuccessful.

Formal complaint against chief magistrate

The legal offensive follows weeks of extraordinary courtroom drama after the case was struck off the roll when prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear in court for the continuation of the accuseds’ bail application.

The fallout led to Ntaba’s conviction for contempt of court, the issuance of a warrant for his arrest, and the NPA’s later institution of disciplinary proceedings.

The prosecuting authority has since fought back aggressively, filing a formal complaint against Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni with the Magistrates Commission and pursuing legal avenues to revive the prosecution.

With the accused now back in police custody and multiple legal challenges unfolding simultaneously, the Delmas proceedings are expected to become the latest chapter in one of Mpumalanga’s most explosive criminal cases in recent years.

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