Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni did not bribe prosecution for his freedom, says NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has moved to assure the public that no exchange of money took place, which resulted in the extortion and money laundering case against taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused being struck off the roll on Monday.

NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told Sunday World on Tuesday that suggestions that the accused had bought their freedom were false.

“It’s not true that the removal of the case was the result of the prosecution getting paid money,” said Nyuswa.

The dramatic collapse of the case in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday triggered widespread speculation after Mkhuseli Ntaba, the prosecutor, failed to appear for the continuation of the accuseds’ bail application.

Charged with extortion and money laundering

The prosecutor’s absence resulted in the matter being struck off the roll and a warrant of arrest being authorised against him before he was later convicted of contempt of court.

The case involves Sibanyoni and his co-accused Phillmon Makhaya Msiza, Mvimba Daniel Masilela, and Pretoria taxi boss Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane.

They face charges of extortion and money laundering linked to claims that they forced a businessman to pay more than R2.2-million in “protection fees” while threatening to shut down his operations.

Nyuswa further denied that the NPA was even probing possible bribery allegations involving the prosecutor. “It is not true that the NPA is investigating such reasons,” she said.

She added that efforts to revive the case were already underway despite the legal setback.

The investigating officer is required to return the docket to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions by May 29, in accordance with the office’s instructions. Once the instructions are complied with, the matter will be reinstated.”

The matter has attracted national attention because of Sibanyoni’s repeated mention during the Madlanga commission hearings probing alleged organised crime networks and links between taxi figures and law enforcement officials.

Justice committee chair criticises prosecutor

Meanwhile, Parliament’s justice committee chairperson Xola Nqola has condemned the prosecutor’s conduct, describing it as a shocking betrayal of the constitutional mandate at a time when South Africa is battling organised extortion syndicates.

“This dereliction of duty resulted in the case being struck off the roll and a warrant of arrest being issued for the prosecutor,” said Nqola.

“Such behaviour directly compromises the country’s fight against organised crime. I am utterly appalled by the reckless and unprofessional conduct of this prosecutor.

“At a time when our country is battling a scourge of extortion, for a representative of the state to simply vanish and cause a major criminal case to be struck off the roll is an absolute disgrace.”

Nqola welcomed the decision by National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Andy Mothibi, to suspend the prosecutor and institute disciplinary action.

“The public must be reassured that one official’s actions will not derail our justice system,” he said.

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