John Legend’s wife pregnant two years after losing their child

American singer and songwriter John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby two years after they suffered a miscarriage.

On Wednesday she took to social media to announce that she was expecting another baby through IVF.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote.

Chrissy also shared how nervous and excited she was to share the good news with the public.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long,”(SIC).

In September 2020, she revealed she lost the child she was pregnant with whom she named Jack.

And a year ago the model and TV personality went public with her decision to stop drinking alcohol.

The couple were married in 2013 and are parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

