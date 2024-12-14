Join hands to protect initiates, culture – Minister Hlabisa

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for collective action to ensure the safety and dignity of young initiates this initiation season.

Initiation into adulthood is deeply cherished by many communities and marks a sacred cultural journey in which boys transition by rite of passage into manhood.

Hlabisa is however concerned about the dangers posed by illegal initiation and unqualified practitioners.

Illicit operators disregard initiate safety

“These illicit operations often disregard basic safety and health standards, leading to life-threatening conditions such as unhygienic environments, malnutrition, physical abuse, and the absence of medical care,” the Minister said.

He said human rights violations linked to illegal initiation schools include discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual (LGBTQIA+) individuals, and complications from unregulated surgical procedures.

He said it was important that parents only use registered initiation schools to safeguard the initiates and uphold the integrity of the tradition.

“The Customary Initiation Act, of 2021, serves as a cornerstone in addressing these challenges. It mandates the establishment of the National Initiation Oversight Committee (NIOC) and Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees (PICC) to monitor and regulate initiation practices.

Only enrol boys at legal schools

“The Act’s provisions are critical to ensuring the safety and dignity of initiates and eradicating exploitative and harmful practices,” Hlabisa said.

Key points of the Customary Initiation Act include:

Registration of initiation schools: Only schools registered with the PICC are legally permitted to operate. Operating an unregistered school is a criminal offence punishable by a fine, imprisonment of up to 15 years, or both.

Timing of initiation seasons: Initiations must align with school holidays to prioritise the education and well-being of participants.

Consent requirements: Written consent from parents or legal guardians is mandatory for minors, while adults require their own written consent. Violations can result in fines or imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Age restrictions: Initiation is prohibited for children under 16 years of age. Special consent is required for those aged 16 – 18. Non-compliance carries severe penalties.

Registration of traditional surgeons: Only registered practitioners may perform surgical duties, with penalties for violations, including imprisonment of up to five years.

Watch out for extreme heat

Because South Africa is expecting extreme summer heat, Hlabisa also called on parents, caregivers and guardians to ensure that initiates are medically fit for the sacred ritual.

The minister also urged initiation schools to prioritise pre-season health checks, ensure access to medical care, and ensure initiates are always hydrated.

He said compliance with health and safety regulations is non-negotiable and urged the communities to report any suspicious activity related the to the season including abduction of initiates, to law enforcement agencies.

Hlabisa said the country cannot afford to lose tomorrow’s leadership through the wrong actions of those who do not have such sacred traditional practices at heart.

Success of the season depends on all

“Parents must also verify the registration status of initiation schools. The success of any initiation season depends on all stakeholders, including parents, traditional leaders and communities playing their part to ensure the safety of initiates.

“Our goal is to protect and uphold this important tradition, while ensuring our young initiates’ safety, dignity, and well-being. We believe that if we all work together, we can eliminate harmful practices and preserve the cultural significance of customary initiation,” Hlabisa said.

SAnews.gov.za

