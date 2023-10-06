Joshua fights for other kids who live with serious illnesses

Fourteen-year-old cancer warrior Joshua Sole’s dream to inspire hope in children who are battling lethal diseases is coming to life.

This after he became the ambassador for the Dream Riders, a group of dedicated cyclists who are committed to riding at this year’s Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg, to raise funds for Reach For A Dream, and the brave children.

Reach For A Dream, is a leading non-profit organisation that fulfils the dreams of children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

Each year, the group of cyclists tackle the challenge with the thought of the Reach For A Dream children, fuelling their legs to keep pedalling.

According to Joshua’s mother, Lara Sole, at the age of eight, Joshua was diagnosed with with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma – an uncommon type of soft tissue cancer in children.

She said her son does not only cycle for the love of the sport but he is pedalling to inspire hope in his peers who are fighting chronic diseases.

His treatment involved 12 surgeries, over 100 days of hospitalisation, 14 months of chemotherapy, and 60 days of radiation.

“His journey with cancer was like a big race. Despite these challenges, Joshua’s spirit remained unbroken,” said Sole.

“There are different levels of pain. You wonder if you can continue and even want to give up. But it’s a matter of mind over matter. You have to keep going.”

According to Sole, Joshua’s bike means the world to him.

“When he was sick, he couldn’t walk, so for him, the bike is a huge deal as we used cycling as an incentive to motivate him to get better,” she said.

“For Joshua, taking part in this event is not just about fulfilling a personal goal, it’s about showing other children battling life-threatening illnesses that they too can recover, get stronger, and pursue their dreams,” she concluded.

Head of business at Reach For A Dream, Natalie Lazaris, said every Dream Rider’s dedication to this challenging race mirrors their compassion for their dreamers.

“It’s an inspiring display of unity that communicates, ‘Your battle is our battle, and united, we can overcome anything,” said Lazaris.

The race will be on November 19, starting at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

