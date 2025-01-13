Journalist Chauke’s family requests funds for his burial

The family of veteran journalist Prince Livhuani Chauke has released a statement asking for financial assistance following his death on Saturday.

The family had earlier confirmed his passing in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we are mourning the loss of our son Prince Livhukani Chauke the veteran journalist who passed on untimely on Saturday the 11th January. The family requests financial assistance to help Prince’s mother to bury her son with dignity,” reads the family statement.

Chauke, 47, passed away in his flat in Cape Town. The veteran journalist worked for the now-defunct Sunday Sun, owned by Media24, for more than 10 years until the newspaper closed its doors.

He was known for his infectious energy, laugh, and passion for covering celebrity news, which was what the Sunday Sun used to focus on.

Remembered by former colleague

Ngwako Malatji, the acting editor of Sunday World, said he met Chauke in 2005 when he was a freelance journalist for the Sowetan newspaper. He said their professional relationship blossomed into a friendship and brotherhood when he moved into his house in Joburg when he joined Sunday Sun a few years later.

“While living in my house, he forged a close relationship with my daughter, who called him Uncle Prince. Chauke and I spoke about everything under the sun, from politics, sports, and music to challenges facing our industry. We continued to do so even after he moved to his new pad in Joburg north,” Malatji said.

“The last time I spoke to him was when he informed me about the death of legendary kwaito star, Doc Shebeleza. [The kwaito star died last week]. When I heard of his untimely death, I was so devastated, and heartbroken. In him, my family and I have lost an uncle, a brother, and a caring friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Sanef pays tribute to veteran journalist

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) also paid tribute to Chauke earlier.

“The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) mourns the untimely passing of former

journalist and editor, Prince Chauke (47),” it said in a statement.

Nahima Ahmed, a former colleague at Media24, remembered him fondly.

“Prince was known as Malome to some and Papa Bear to others, but to me, he was always Comrade. We were a solid team on our news desks, collaborating and sharing stories. As news editors at Sunday Sun and Daily Sun, we thrived on breaking exclusives, mentoring our teams, and winning awards. From Legends Awards to Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards and in-house accolades,” she said.

“Even after leaving the media industry, our bond remained strong. We spoke often,

sometimes just to catch up.

“Our last conversation now feels like a farewell. That day, he reminded me, ‘comrade, we

are multiple Legends winners. We achieved a lot and gained recognition. Five years in a

row, we took home Legends in Cape Town. And every year, our teams won the Sikuvile

Awards. We must never forget that. Push that company of yours and make enough money.’

“His words were exactly what I needed to hear in the new year. Prince’s passing was a

shock. I will miss my comrade — his loud voice, his laughter, his presence. Rest in peace,

Comrade Prince,” said Ahmed.

Former colleague remembers her mentor

Lerato Matsoso, a former colleague at Sunday Sun, also paid tribute: “Prince, or Papa Bear as I affectionately called him in the newsroom, was both the cure and the cause.

He would deliver the biggest “good morning” when he walked speeding into the Sunday Sun offices. But would deliver the biggest “stress” when he wanted his diary. I walked into the Daily Sun and Sunday Sun offices fresh from tertiary as an intern, became a freelancer for about a year and he offered me a permanent contract at Sunday Sun.

“He shaped the celebrity news culture in SA and was a good leader. Not just my

former boss but my mentor and a big brother. Even when we both left the newspaper

industry, he still held my hand. Rest in peace Papa Bear.”

Banking details

Those who wish to donate funds to help Chauke’s mother to bury her son can donate to the following bank details.

Mrs Muhanganei Chauke

Standard Bank

Current Account

051001

10124972576

