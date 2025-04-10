Joy and relief as man who ‘killed’ acting principal languishes in jail

The principal of Sikhethuxolo High School in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed joy following a police breakthrough in the murder case of Busani Khomo, the former acting principal.

The 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody, according to the police, for the murder of Khomo (57), who was shot dead on December 5 at Sofasonke Road.

Khomo was shot dead while leaving the school grounds.

“We are very delighted as a school because what we want is justice. So far, I believe we are heading in the right direction,” the school’s acting principal, Sifiso Xulu, told Sunday World on Wednesday.

More arrests on the horizon

The suspect is scheduled to make another appearance on Thursday next week at the Hammarsdale magistrate’s court.

He first appeared in court on March 12 and dropped his request to be released on bail.

The provincial serious and violent crimes unit was given a murder docket to look into further.

Captain Ntathu Ndlovu, a police spokesperson, stated: “On March 11, police carried out an intelligence-driven operation at Mpumalanga township, which resulted in the suspect’s arrest.

“The 28-year-old suspect was arrested after detectives conducted a thorough and intense investigation.”

“A pair of trousers that the police believe the suspect wore while committing the crime was also confiscated.

“The suspect later faced murder charges and made an appearance on March 12, 2025, at the Hammarsdale Magistrate’s Court. There are still investigations going on in this case, and more arrests are on the horizon.”

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, stated: “The case has been postponed to April 17 for additional investigation. The accused, who abandoned his bail application, is charged with murder.”

Significant improvement in school’s pass rate

Earlier this year, Xulu narrated to Sunday World how Khomo worked to increase the school’s matric pass rate.

Xulu said he was happy and emotional when the school passed with 94.5%, up from 61.9%, which he credited to Khomo.

“At one point, our poor performance made us a laughing stock. As a school, we faced numerous obstacles and trying times,” said Xulu at the time.

“This is our late-acting principal’s effort and hard work. He saw this coming and was certain about these results. He is definitely smiling; may his soul rest in peace.

“The educators are still grieving and in pain, but after receiving such results, at least we have something to celebrate in honour of our [late acting] principal.”

