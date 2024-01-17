Joy as Motshekga opens state-of-the-art Kgatoentle Secondary

There were scenes of singing, ululating and dancing at the official opening of revamped Kgatoentle Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria on Wednesday.

Gathered in a packed multipurpose hall during the handover ceremony of the reconstructed school were, among others, pupils, teachers, community leaders and government officials.

Security was also tight with the presence of police officers and crime prevention wardens, also known as AmaPanyaza, who stood guard as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane led the ceremony.

In 2023 the school, previously known as LG Holele Secondary, became a beneficiary of the infrastructure development programme of the Gauteng education department.

It received an upgrade of its old infrastructure which included damaged roofs, as well as its damaged fence.

The state-of-the-art school, which has 46 teachers, boasts a multipurpose hall, nutrition centre, water reticulation system, a generator for loadshedding, two consumer centres, a sports centre with changing rooms and showers, and a WiFi.

Expanding brains

Addressing pupils, Chiloane heaped praise on the school management team.

“This is a beautiful day indeed … The principal and his team have done a great job. This school is a learning centre,” said Chiloane.

“We are here to teach you [pupils], expand your brains, and teach you how to solve the problems facing our society. We will continue to invest in our schools.”

Motshekga urged pupils to use the new school resources to enhance their academic performance.

“What is important is for you to focus on your books. All we ask from you is nothing but respect and humility,” said Motshekga.

“The resources here are to give you support and make learning easier for you.”

The minister said Kgatoentle Secondary obtained a 100% matric pass rate for the 2023 schooling year.

Motshekga is expected to announce the national pass rate for the matric class of 2023 on Thursday at 6pm.

