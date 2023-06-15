JRA CEO axed over fake qualifications

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has axed its CEO Tshepo Mahanuke for presenting fake qualifications.

Mahanuke was dismissed on Wednesday after he failed to provide evidence to counter the fraud detected on his CV, which was provided to the JRA during his recruitment process.

He was suspended by the board in November last year while it conducted an internal investigation into the allegations.

JRA board chairperson Charles Cilliers says the decision to terminate Mahanuke’s contract is in line with the Labour Relations Act.

“Given the serious nature and far-reaching ramifications of the matter at hand, coupled with the findings of a rigorous investigation and the failure of Mr Mahanuke to respond to the charges levelled against him, the JRA Board resolved to immediately terminate Mr Mahanuke’s employment with the Johannesburg Roads Agency.”

Mahanuke was given seven days to appeal the board’s decision.

According to media reports last year, Mahanuke stated that he has an honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors. But it has been found that the doctorate can be bought for a small “support honorarium”.

It was also reported that he insisted that staff call him “doctor” or “professor” – despite him not having the qualification.

His CV also claims he has a Master’s degree in “competitive intelligence” from ACI College, Harvard Business School.

