JSC recommends Mabindla-Boqwana for Western Cape top post

After interviewing seven candidates for over 10 hours, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge Nolwazi Penelope Mabindla-Boqwana for the position of judge president of the Western Cape Division of the High Court.

“Following interviews and deliberations, the commission has resolved to recommend Judge N P Mabindla-Boqwana for the position of Judge President of the Western Cape Division of the High Court,” said the JSC on Monday night.

The JSC conducted interviews with seven candidates on Monday at the NH Hotel in Johannesburg’s Sandton neighborhood for the position of Western Cape judge president.

The candidates who were interviewed are Judge Patricia Lynette Goliath, Judge Andrẻ le Grange, Judge Nolwazi Penelope Mabindla-Boqwana, Judge Babalwa Pearl Mantame, Judge Denzel Owen Potgieter, Judge Hayley Maud Slingers, and Judge Mafeleu Thulare.

Since last week, the JSC has been interviewing 54 shortlisted candidates to fill 26 vacancies in the SCA, Land Court, Labour Court, Labour Appeal Court, and various divisions of the high courts.

Ten candidates to be grilled on Tuesday

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is presiding over the proceedings, her first time chairing JSC interviews since assuming office on September 1.

On Tuesday, the JSC will interview 10 candidates for four judge vacancies in the Western Cape Division of the High Court.

The position of judge president of the Western Cape became vacant after MK Party parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe, was impeached in February.

The DA, Freedom Under Law, and Corruption Watch were granted an injunction by the Western Cape High Court in September, which prevented Hlophe from taking part in the JSC interviews until their review application regarding the parliament’s nomination of him for the JSC was settled.

The Johannesburg High Court denied the MK Party’s request to delay the JSC interviews until the review application of parliament’s decision to nominate Hlophe to the JSC was resolved.

Hlophe, the sole MK Party representative on the JSC, resigned from the commission with immediate effect a week ago.

