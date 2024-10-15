JSC to announce results of W Cape High Court judge interviews

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is expected to announce the results of interviews for the judge vacancies of the Western Cape Division of the High Court later on Tuesday night.

Eight candidates were interviewed on Tuesday at the NH Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. These were for four vacancies of the Western Cape Division of the High Court.

The candidates who were interviewed are magistrate Pearl Deidrẻ Andrews and Adv Melanie Holderness. Adv Penelope Magona-Dano, Dr Jacobus Johannes (Joey) Moses and magistrate Rehana Khan Parker. Magistrate Mas-udah Pangarker, magistrate Nontuthuzelo Elizabeth Ralarala and Adv Phillipa Susan Van Zyl.

Interviews concluded at 6pm

The interviews commenced at 9am with the interview of Andrews, and concluded before 6pm with that of Van Zyl.

During the interviews, the candidates had to deal with questions on how to deal with criminal and civil cases. Also the role they played in the transformation in the South African judiciary. As well as general knowledge of how interlocutory applications are conducted, among others.

After the interviews, members of the JSC started their deliberations on who to recommend for the vacancies.

Since last week, the JSC has been interviewing 54 shortlisted candidates to fill 26 vacancies. These are in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), Land Court and Labour Court. Also Labour Appeal Court, and various divisions of the high courts.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is presiding over the proceedings. This is her first time chairing JSC interviews since assuming office on September 1.

On Monday, the JSC resolved to recommend SCA Judge Nolwazi Penelope Mabindla-Boqwana. This for judge president of the Western Cape Division of the High Court. A total of seven candidates were interviewed for the position.

Post left vacant by impeached Judge Hlophe

The position of judge president of the Western Cape became vacant after MK Party parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe, was impeached in February.

The DA, Freedom Under Law, and Corruption Watch were granted an injunction by the Western Cape High Court in September. This prevented Hlophe from taking part in the JSC interviews until their review application regarding the parliament’s nomination of him for the JSC was settled.

The Johannesburg High Court denied the MK Party’s request to delay the JSC interviews. The party wanted the delay until the review application of parliament’s decision to nominate Hlophe to the JSC was resolved.

Hlophe, the sole MK Party representative on the JSC, resigned from the commission with immediate effect a week ago.

