Jub Jub arrested over shooting incident involving e-hailing driver

Controversial media personality Molemo Katleho Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, has been arrested after a dramatic incident in Edenvale involving an e-hailing driver, police confirmed on Sunday.

He was taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping the driver and discharging a firearm during a confrontation on Sunday morning.

Police said the incident unfolded at around 7.30am when the driver had transported a female passenger to a residence in Edenvale.

It is alleged that upon arrival, the Maarohanye confronted the driver, accusing him of having a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

The situation quickly escalated, with Maarohanye allegedly forcing the driver into his vehicle and preventing him from leaving the premises.

Police said he then reportedly fired a gun in the direction of the driver.

The driver escaped unharmed and immediately drove to the nearest police station to report the matter.

Officers responded swiftly and arrested Maarohanye shortly after the complaint was lodged.

He faces charges of kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

Maarohanye is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 15, as investigations into the matter continue.

This is not his first brush with the law. He was arrested in 2010 after a fatal crash in Soweto in which he and a co-accused, while allegedly drag racing under the influence of drugs, drove into a group of schoolchildren, killing four of them and injuring two others.