Jub Jub makes first court appearance in firearm case

Controversial media personality and musician Jub-Jub, real name Molemo Katleho Maarohanye, made his first appearance on Monday in Germiston magistrate’s court.

Jub Jub is facing charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and pointing an object likely to cause a person to believe it was a firearm.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter was arrested after an incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale on June 14. It is alleged that the Ndikhokhele hitmaker accused an e-hailing driver who had just dropped off his girlfriend of having a romantic relationship with her.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), investigators subsequently seized a pellet gun at Maarohanye’s residence during the course of their investigation.

Maarohanye appeared in court while out on bail following an urgent application that was granted by the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg on Youth Day (June 16).

He is currently out on R5000 bail.

The court has postponed the case to August 24 to allow for further investigation.

NPA communications officer Magaboke Mohlatlole said the prosecution authority would continue to be guided by the evidence in the matter.

“The NPA remains guided by the evidence and is committed to ensuring that the matter proceeds through the criminal justice process without fear, favour or prejudice,” Mohlatlole said.

Outside of court, addressing the media, Maarohanye said he did not discharge a firearm because there was no firearm.

“There is no gun, so I do not know. I am just complying, appearing and doing what is expected. In all cases, anything related to me its always God first anywhere, before I step into the room its always God first. If anybody is conniving and trying to put things together to formulate a case or whatever, then it is fine. It is what it is,” he said.

According to Maarohanye, the story about his girlfriend and an Uber driver is made up.

Maarohanye said he does not know if he will be acquitted or not because he is not a judge or lawyer.

“I am just an accused like any other black man,” he concluded.

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