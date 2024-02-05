Jub Jub’s rape case postponed to March after brief appearance

The rape case of recording artist and Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been adjourned.
Maarohanye made a brief appearance on Monday in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court. He faces three counts of rape, two for attempted murder, and one count of assault.
Present in court on Monday for Maarohanye’s fifth appearance were members of his family.
Magistrate Betty Khumalo postponed the case to March 12 so that Maarohanye’s legal team could review the state-provided documents.
Maarohanye was arrested in July after he handed himself over to the police in Brixton. He is out on R10 000 bail for the offences allegedly committed between 2006 and 2009.
TV personality Amanda du Pont TV is one of the four complainants in this case. Du-Pont accuses Maarohanye of raping her repeatedly during their two-year relationship.
The state witnesses include Maarohanye’s baby-mama, Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Ntombi Khumalo, as well as Masechaba Khumalo’s friend and Du-Pont’s younger sister.
On December 11, Maarohanye’s lawyers requested that the case be postponed in order for them to go through additional information they had received from the state.
Podcast and Chill interview
Maarohanye’s problems started in 2021 when he revealed details about his sexual encounters with a number of women on MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho’s Podcast and Chill.
The recording artist told MacG that he had “smashed” Du-Pont.
In 2023, Du-Pont, the former Muvhango actress, told the police that Maarohanyane raped her several times, sometimes in the presence of her sisters, when they were dating almost two decades ago.
She further claimed that during one of their violent domestic fights, Maarohanyane choked and suffocated her until she lost consciousness.
These claims were made by Du-Pont, who recently filed a rape case against Maarohanyane, in a statement she gave to the police prior to their November trial in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.
Rape incidents
Du-Pont claimed in the statement, which a police officer with knowledge of the case shared, that Maarohanyane first raped her in 2007 at her Auckland Park apartment after she rejected his sexual advances because she did not want to have sex before marriage.
She said that after the rape ordeal, the rapper visited her and asked to have sex with her, but when she refused, he raped her again.
She claimed that in the same year (2007), her 11-year-old sister was sharing a bed with her, and her younger sister was sleeping on the floor of her flat.
She claimed that Maarohanyane, who was in the apartment, leaped onto her bed and sexually assaulted her in the presence of her sisters.
In 2008, du Pont claimed that despite these incidents of rape, she and Maarohanyane moved together into a home in Bassonia, south of Johannesburg, where they stayed for a while until he sexually assaulted her once more.
Pregnant with Maarohanyane’s child
Later in the year, Du-Pont claimed to have become pregnant with Maarohanyane’s child but to have aborted it.
“She said she could not cope any longer and wanted to take her own life by overdosing on pills,” said the police officer.
Later that year, she claimed she was sitting on the bed, holding a plate of food, and fidgeting with her cellphone when Maarohanyane walked in, smacked the plate out of her, and punched her after accusing her of cheating.
“He then put his hands on her neck, choked, and suffocated her until she could not breathe anymore and blacked out,” added the cop.
After the incident, she kicked him, and when he fell against the cupboard, she ran out of the house and reported him to the police at the Mondeor police station.
Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content