Jub Jub’s rape case postponed to March after brief appearance

The rape case of recording artist and Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been adjourned.

Maarohanye made a brief appearance on Monday in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court. He faces three counts of rape, two for attempted murder, and one count of assault.

Present in court on Monday for Maarohanye’s fifth appearance were members of his family.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo postponed the case to March 12 so that Maarohanye’s legal team could review the state-provided documents.

Maarohanye was arrested in July after he handed himself over to the police in Brixton. He is out on R10 000 bail for the offences allegedly committed between 2006 and 2009.

TV personality Amanda du Pont TV is one of the four complainants in this case. Du-Pont accuses Maarohanye of raping her repeatedly during their two-year relationship.

The state witnesses include Maarohanye’s baby-mama, Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Ntombi Khumalo, as well as Masechaba Khumalo’s friend and Du-Pont’s younger sister.

On December 11, Maarohanye’s lawyers requested that the case be postponed in order for them to go through additional information they had received from the state.

Podcast and Chill interview

Maarohanye’s problems started in 2021 when he revealed details about his sexual encounters with a number of women on MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho’s Podcast and Chill.

The recording artist told MacG that he had “smashed” Du-Pont.