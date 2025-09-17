Jubilation as Hawks descend on Polokwane mayor John Mpe’s offices

Opposition parties have expressed happiness after the Hawks conducted a raid at the offices of embattled Polokwane mayor and ANC councillor John Mpe and municipal manager Thuso Nemogumoni.

The Hawks also raided their residences to gather evidence and track the trail of suspected corruption by the two politicians. The probe was in connection with multimillion-rand corruption linked to tender kickbacks and the Makoro Foundation.

The EFF in Limpopo, in a media statement, commended the Hawks, saying this investigation was long overdue, as the organisation has previously highlighted the deep rot in the Polokwane municipality, which is spearheaded by Mpe.

EFF commends Hawks

“Everyone is aware that, in addition to us raising this matter, whistleblowers have also come forward with evidence exposing the money laundering and corruption committed by the mayor, who acted as the kingpin,” said Lawrence Mapoulo, the EFF’s chairperson in Limpopo.

“John Mpe and his crew never thought this moment would come. They thought they were untouchable and that they could dribble their way out of the large-scale corruption they were involved in,” reads the EFF’s statement, adding that even the misguided press conference did not help Mpe and the company to wash away their sins.

“It was just a matter of time that they were caught in their tracks, and it should be noted that both Mpe and Nemogumoni sought court relief with an attempt to stop submissions of required documents.

“We commend the Hawks’ priority crimes unit for not surrendering to such manoeuvring and for their commitment to delivering justice.”

He stated further: “No stone must be left unturned, as the people of Polokwane continue to suffer shortages of water, potholes, nepotism, jobs for pals, RDP houses for pals, and many other shenanigans.

“Illegal and expensive electricity remains prevalent, with residents facing disconnection and reconnection fees imposed by his associates.

“Legal firms continue to benefit from unnecessary labour disputes, also threatening to sell residents’ houses.

“The Hawks must keep up the good work. They must follow up on corruption wherever it exists without fear or favour, and the perpetrators must be arrested.”

Court order

The Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Katlego Mogale, confirmed that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in Limpopo conducted an operation at the office of the municipal manager in Polokwane on Wednesday morning.

“The action follows a court order issued by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, which granted the Hawks permission to obtain information and documents in support of a criminal investigation into an alleged corruption scandal involving municipal principals and officials.

“The DPCI remains committed to acting decisively and within the law to ensure accountability and transparency in municipal operations,” said Mogale.

Meanwhile, the Bolsheviks Party of South Africa, through its secretary-general Seun Mogotji, said there was a standoff between the municipality and the Hawks.

Mogotji alleged that the Polokwane municipality was literally buying time when its officials tried to deny the Hawks access to the files that are necessary for the case to be thoroughly investigated.

“There’s a heated standoff between the Hawks and the municipality, and they are both not backing down,” said Mogotji, who told Sunday World that his organisation welcomes the Hawks’ operation.

“If the municipality has nothing to hide, why do they go to such extreme measures to prevent law enforcement from doing their job?”

Municipality commits to cooperate

Polokwane municipality spokesperson, Thipa Selala, confirmed that the Hawks visited the municipality on Wednesday as part of an investigative process.

“They were looking for certain documents that form part of their inquiry,” said Selala.

“It is the responsibility of the Hawks to clarify the scope and focus of their probe, and we will continue to provide our full cooperation to the investigating authorities.

“At the same time, we remain committed to service delivery and to upholding good governance in line with the legislative framework guiding municipalities.”

Selala added: “Once law enforcement agencies have concluded their processes, we will respect and communicate their findings as required.

“As we have indicated, the municipality will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies.

“Despite the presence of a warrant, it’s crucial to acknowledge that the municipality prepared the questioned documents.”

Selala said the municipality has proactively opened cases relating to material irregularities.

“We want to assure the public that we will be the first to share the outcomes openly and transparently once the investigation concludes.

“It is equally important to highlight that under the current leadership, Polokwane has recorded significant achievements that continue to shape our city’s growth and progress.”

