Judge affirms Cat Matlala murder trial date as July 20

The Gauteng High Court has drawn a firm line against further delays in the attempted murder case involving businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, warning that no accused person or legal representative would be allowed to derail proceedings as the long-awaited trial approaches.

Trial to begin 20 July

Judge William Karam on Wednesday confirmed that the trial against Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, and co-accused Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Thabiseng Nzama will begin on July 20, despite a series of applications and concerns over legal representation that threatened to push the matter back.

The accused face a string of serious charges, including attempted murder, arising from an alleged plot targeting actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane and other complainants.

Proceedings became tense when the State accused Matlala of employing tactics that had the effect of delaying the start of the trial.

Prosecutors told the court that Matlala was insisting on being represented by his preferred counsel, who is reportedly committed to another matter before a different judge between July 20 and July 30.

The State argued that the explanation was unconvincing because any member of Matlala’s legal team could represent him and act on instructions already received from the accused.

Attempts to postpone trial

According to the prosecution, different lawyers acting for Matlala had made various applications that ultimately sought the same outcome — postponing the trial.

The State further argued that there was no prejudice to the defence because court transcripts were always available to ensure continuity whenever counsel changed or additional legal representatives joined the case.

Defence lawyers meanwhile requested that the matter return to court on June 30 to resolve funding issues affecting legal representation for some of the accused, particularly accused number one, Kekana.

The prosecution requested that no substantive arguments be entertained on that date and that the July 20 trial date remain intact.

Karam agreed.

“In the interests of the complainants in the matter that the matter proceeds and that justice is done and is seen to be done,” the judge said.

Accused to be held accountable for funding assurances

He warned that the court would hold the accused to the assurances they had provided regarding legal funding.

“You were made fully aware of those rights and the court will hold you to your understanding that funding will be received by the 30th of June,” Karam told the accused, referring to previous explanations regarding their right to free legal representation.

The judge stressed that those rights had been explained from the outset, but the accused had elected to retain private counsel.

No lawyer to ‘hold court hostage’

In one of the strongest remarks of the day, Karam declared that no lawyer would be permitted to frustrate the court’s schedule.

He warned that no legal practitioner would be allowed to “hold the court hostage”.

Following a short adjournment to allow Matlala to consult with his legal representative, the court was informed that he was prepared to proceed with trial on July 20.

Matlala’s counsel said the only remaining concern related to funding for Kekana’s legal representation.

Karam, however, made it clear that the issue had already been addressed and that Kekana understood the court’s position.

The July 20 trial date was subsequently made an order of court, while June 30 was retained solely for confirmation regarding funding arrangements for Kekana.

The trial is expected to draw significant public attention as prosecutors seek to prove allegations that Matlala orchestrated a series of violent attacks, including the 2023 shooting in which Thobejane was injured.

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