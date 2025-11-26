Judge, church leader among four to appear in court for graft

The head of a well-known South African church and a sitting high court judge are among the four suspects who are scheduled to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

This comes after their shocking arrest on allegations of money laundering and corruption.

The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit, which is headquartered at their national head office, made the arrests on Tuesday night, the Hawks said in a statement.

Investigators apprehended the four accused, ranging in age from 32 to 64, after conducting searches and seizures at multiple locations.

Arrest warrants issued

The case stems from claims that the presiding judge in a protracted succession dispute involving a well-known church received millions of rand in compensation for rendering a favourable ruling.

The church leader and two other people allegedly engaged in a complicated scheme to transfer the funds, according to investigators.

The Hawks disclosed that during a probe led by the prosecution, they discovered a clear money trail that demonstrated significant amounts were transferred between the defendants in an effort to sway the civil case that is presently pending before the Pretoria High Court.

Following evidence of the four suspects’ direct involvement in the purported corruption and money-laundering network, warrants were issued for their arrest.

According to the Hawks, the investigation is still ongoing and could result in more arrests.

Judges in the spotlight

South African judges are under scrutiny following accusations made by multiple witnesses at the Madlanga commission against them, as stated by KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Aubrey Phago Ledwaba, the Acting Judge President of the Pretoria High Court, was accused in the commission of being biased by granting bail to Katiso “KT” Molefe, a controversial businessman and murder suspect.

Witness B, a detective with the South African Police Service’s organised crime unit in Gauteng, provided this testimony before the commission in October.

The detective, who wishes to remain anonymous, is looking into the April 17, 2024, shooting death of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Ledwaba has refuted the claims.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content