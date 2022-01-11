Judge in Zulu Royal matter dismisses bid to declare other five marriages invalid

Johannesburg- The judge has dismissed Queen Sibongile’s bid to have the other five marriages that the late king, King Goodwill Zwelithini had, declared invalid.

The court proceedings of the Zulu Royal matter took place at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

Upon listening to the different arguments, Judge Isaac Madondo said Queen Sibongile’s papers do not ask the court to do so and they are contradictory.

Earlier in the day, Judge Madondo was asked to recuse himself from the matter because there is a conflict of interest.

Madondo was the one who presided over the marriage of the late amaZulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Zola Mafu in 2014.

The request for Madondo to recuse himself was made by Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu’s lawyer, Nigel Redman.

The recusal request was misplaced and declared invalid.

The Judge said there was nowhere in the motion where Queen Sibongile asked that the status of the marriages should be determined.

He also stated that the marriages were there for more than 30 years and they may not be declared invalid.

The Queen’s lawyer Redman stated that they would like to amend their court papers.

Upon doing that, it will prompt Advocate Madonsela to oppose the proposal.

He said this after the Madonsela said they knew in time that their papers were defective and chose to stick to their arguments.

Madonsela who is representing King Misuzulu asked the application of the amendment to be dismissed.

He also said that the matter was not one of public interest but about the Zulu nation as a whole.

