Judge Portia Phahlane banned from high court, IPHC pastor remains in custody

Gauteng high court judge Portia Phahlane has been barred from entering the High Court precinct as part of her bail conditions, while controversial International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Mike Sandlana remains in custody following their appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

The pair, together with IPHC spokesperson Vusi Ndala and the judge’s son Kagiso Phahlane, appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

They were arrested on Tuesday night in a Hawks corruption takedown linked to an alleged plan to influence the outcome of the multibillion-rand IPHC succession battle currently before the Pretoria High Court.

Nabbed in a sting operation

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed that the four were arrested. This took place during an operation conducted by the Serious Corruption Investigation team, assisted by the SAPS National Intervention Unit.

Mogale said the sting “stems from serious allegations of corruption involving attempts to influence a civil case currently before the Pretoria High Court”. He added that “it is alleged that a presiding judge received gratification from the main accused. And this was in exchange for delivering a favourable judgment in the succession matter.”

According to Mogale, investigators uncovered a money trail “amounting to millions. The money allegedly exchanged hands amongst the accused”.

All four accused were charged with corruption, money laundering, and the doctrine of common purpose. The matter relates to the fiercely contested leadership struggle that has divided the IPHC since the death of church leader Glayton Modise. Sandlana is among those claiming the church throne.

In court, Judge Phahlane was granted R50, 000 bail. Ndala and Kagiso Phahlane were each granted R10, 000 bail.

The case for the three was postponed to March 6 for further investigation. Sandlana did not apply for bail and will remain behind bars while the state finalises its submissions. His formal bail application is expected to continue on December 3.

Strict bail conditions

The court imposed strict bail terms on the trio released on Wednesday. They must not interfere with witnesses or police investigators. And they must attend all court dates. They may not travel abroad, with passports and travel documents ordered to be surrendered by Friday.

The court also warned them not to commit similar offences while on bail. In a highly unusual step, the court ruled that Judge Phahlane may not set foot at the High Court precinct. These include both the new and old buildings. This applies to while the matter is under investigation. Any breach of bail conditions would allow the state to revoke bail and secure a warrant for arrest.

Acting National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General Siphosihle Nkosi, welcomed the breakthrough.

“This demonstrate the DPCI’s unwavering commitment to tackling corruption at all levels. The meticulous work by the Serious Corruption Investigation team, supported by our partners in the [NPA], reflects the strength of our collective resolve. We will continue to pursue all those who abuse positions of trust and undermine the rule of law.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content