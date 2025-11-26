Judge Portia Phahlane, IPHC leader granted bail following graft charges

Corruption-accused Judge Portia Phahlane and her co-accused have been granted bail by the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

Phahlane is suspected of taking a bribe in order to reach a decision that would benefit one of the parties involved in the succession dispute inside the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC).

On Tuesday night, Phahlane, her son, Sandlana, and Vusi Ndala were taken into custody

during the Hawks operation.

Defence proposed R50k bail

During proceedings, Phahlane’s legal representative proposed that bail for the judge be set at R50 000, arguing that the amount would be both reasonable and manageable.

The court released the son and the other two co-accused on R10 000 bail each.

As arguments shifted to bail conditions, the state asked the court to compel Judge Phahlane to surrender her passport by no later than 4pm on Friday.

Prosecutors also requested that she be prohibited from entering the two high court buildings in Pretoria for the duration of the trial.

Phahlane and her co-accused were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday evening.

The group is facing allegations of money laundering and corruption.

The case stems from claims that the presiding judge received millions of rands in compensation for rendering a favourable ruling. This was in a protracted succession dispute involving a well-known church.

The church leader and two other people allegedly engaged in a complicated scheme to transfer the funds. This is information according to investigators.

Money trail discovered

The Hawks disclosed that during a probe led by the prosecution, they discovered a clear money trail. And it demonstrated that significant amounts were transferred between the defendants in an effort to sway the civil case. The case is presently pending before the Pretoria High Court.

Following evidence of the four suspects’ direct involvement in the purported corruption and money-laundering network, warrants were issued for their arrest.

According to the Hawks, there are more arrests that they are going to make as they are still investigating.

South African judges are under scrutiny following accusations made by multiple witnesses at the Madlanga commission against them. This was stated by KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in his explosive press briefing.

