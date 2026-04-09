Julius Malema refutes claims Nkululeko Dunga unfit for Gauteng finance post

EFF leader Julius Malema has come out strongly in defence of newly appointed Gauteng finance MEC Nkululeko Dunga, dismissing calls by the South African National Civic Organisation, the ANC Veterans League, and the ANC Youth League for his removal.

Malema maintained that Dunga is fully capable of handling the portfolio while addressing the media at the party’s headquarters, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, and pushed back against criticism of his appointment.

“Who said all MECs of education must be educators? These are political roles. Government is led by people who are qualified, and we make sure we surround ourselves with the best,” he said on Thursday afternoon.

The ANC Veterans League has raised concerns about Dunga being entrusted with the political leadership role of Gauteng’s R179-billion budget, citing allegations of poor financial management and non-compliance during his time in the City of Ekurhuleni.

The youth league in Gauteng also expressed dissatisfaction because Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi reduced the number of ANC members who are part of the executive. No evidence of wrongdoing The reshuffle also saw Lebogang Maile moved from finance to education and sports. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was shifted from health to social development, effectively swapping roles with Faith Mazibuko. Matome Chiloane was removed from education.

Malema went on to question the rationale behind Dunga’s earlier removal as Ekurhuleni finance MMC (member of the mayoral committee) by Doctor Xhakaza, the mayor, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

“Dunga did not steal a cent from Ekurhuleni,” Malema said.

Dunga was removed from his position in 2024 amid a political impasse that saw the City of Ekurhuleni fail to pass its budget.

Xhakaza said at the time that the decision was meant to break the deadlock and speed up the process of getting approval.

In a lighter moment, Malema took a jab at the mayor, joking that personal envy may have played a role.

“Maybe he hated Dunga because he couldn’t match him in brains, thinking capacity, charisma, or even looks,” he quipped.

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